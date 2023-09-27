Fortem Financial Group LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Humana by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $493.07 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.91 and a 200-day moving average of $486.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.53.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

