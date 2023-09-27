Fortem Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2,360.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,928,000 after purchasing an additional 747,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $349.99 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $377.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.77. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

