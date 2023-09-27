Fortem Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Sirius XM by 86.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $44,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

