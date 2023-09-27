Fortis Group Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. 320,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,491. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

