Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 2,163 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 296.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $558.05 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $553.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.76.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.31.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

