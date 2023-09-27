FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 107.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,171,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after purchasing an additional 739,748 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

