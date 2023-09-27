FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,043 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.6% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 28.0% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

Pfizer stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.36 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

