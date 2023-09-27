FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 2,388,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,133,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 123,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

See Also

