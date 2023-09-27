Fundamentum LLC Acquires 516 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.