Fundamentum LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fundamentum LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

