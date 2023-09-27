Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 694.3% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Galantas Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GALKF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,930. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Galantas Gold has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.53.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
