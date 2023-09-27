Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 157612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Garibaldi Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$15.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

