General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,797,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,514,000 after purchasing an additional 319,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

General Electric stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.97. 1,878,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,664. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.31.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

