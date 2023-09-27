General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,236 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $44,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

