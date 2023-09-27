General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,041 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. 780,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,983,372. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

View Our Latest Report on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.