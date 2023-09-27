Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 188,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 471,517 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Genesis Energy

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $46,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Genesis Energy news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $220,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile



Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Stories

