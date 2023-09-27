GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Reaches One Day Volume of $498,432.00

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 27th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $498,432.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,832,074 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

