Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GLBZ stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.