Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 498,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,632,818 shares.The stock last traded at $27.41 and had previously closed at $27.20.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,571,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 169,087 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

