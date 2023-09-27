Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.83 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.40.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,730.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.