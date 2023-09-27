Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 163,938 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 97,211 shares.The stock last traded at $10.38 and had previously closed at $10.36.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings IX by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Gores Holdings IX by 742.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,092 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

