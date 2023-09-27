Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,778 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1,368.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 149,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,674,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 92,996 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter worth $601,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,639. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLRE

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.