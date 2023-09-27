Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Halliburton by 552.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,502 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,138 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.