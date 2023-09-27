Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 81,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,864,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

