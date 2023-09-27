Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Roth Mkm lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

ATVI stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

