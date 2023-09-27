Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,143,000 after buying an additional 292,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.49. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

