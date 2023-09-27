Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $218,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $333,689,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.08.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

