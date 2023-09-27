Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases Shares of 1,748 Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $152,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 31.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,773,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 160.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,268,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,890 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

