Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

NYSE VTR opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 947.42%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

