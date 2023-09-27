Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 10,713 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.