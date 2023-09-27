Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $157.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.65 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

