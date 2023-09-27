Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 575 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nutrien by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2,781.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,463,000 after buying an additional 5,234,452 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after buying an additional 2,138,837 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.1 %

Nutrien stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.79.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

