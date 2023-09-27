Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 325.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,945,000 after buying an additional 166,294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Hasbro by 595.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after buying an additional 3,290,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,232,000 after buying an additional 286,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

