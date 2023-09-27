Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 149.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HVT. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 4,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,551. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

