Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $210.00 at Bank of America

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s current price.

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.71.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $152.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.58. Hess has a 12-month low of $100.49 and a 12-month high of $165.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Hess’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hess by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at about $113,801,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at about $95,704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after purchasing an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

