Himalaya Shipping Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 27th (NYSE:HSHP)

Himalaya Shipping’s (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 27th. Himalaya Shipping had issued 7,720,000 shares in its IPO on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $44,776,000 based on an initial share price of $5.80. After the expiration of Himalaya Shipping’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HSHP opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Himalaya Shipping has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $6.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the second quarter worth $610,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the first quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the second quarter worth $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the second quarter worth $58,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. focuses on the provision of dry bulk shipping services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

