Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.1% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Shares of HON traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.34. 109,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,288. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

