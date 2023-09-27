Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Decreased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.76 and its 200-day moving average is $195.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

