Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 621 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $293.72. 507,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

