Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Buys 148 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,173,884 shares of company stock valued at $334,837,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.