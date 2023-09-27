Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

