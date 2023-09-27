Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,228 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $16,589,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Zoetis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 25.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.8 %

ZTS traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.48. 288,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,881. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

