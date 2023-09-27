Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 935,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,706. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.