Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.4 %

ADP traded up $5.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.87. 591,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,270. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.90. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.