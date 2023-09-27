HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $16.21

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $16.99. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 30,678 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HCM. StockNews.com started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 26.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

