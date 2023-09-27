IFG Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IFG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.15. 1,594,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,896,404. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

