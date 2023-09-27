IFG Advisors LLC Has $9.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.58. 2,298,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,819,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

