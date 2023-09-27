IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,643,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IGEN Networks Price Performance
IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6,737,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,083,601. IGEN Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
