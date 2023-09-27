Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, September 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.08.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $41.72.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 103,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,207,502.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,739 shares in the company, valued at $21,992,749.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $84,724.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,068,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 103,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,207,502.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,739 shares in the company, valued at $21,992,749.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,614 shares of company stock worth $6,457,305. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 206.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

