Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

